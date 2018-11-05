In the Under-17 Championship of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, Greggs F.C defeated Sparta F.C 3-1 yesterday afternoon at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Rocheem Deplesche scored two of the goals for Greggs F.C and Hensroy Browne converted the other, while David Holder scored for Sparta FC.

The First Division Group (A) match between Brownstown United and North Union Combined ended in a goalless draw.

On Saturday, All Stars won by default from Avenues United in the Premier Division. S.V United also won by default from Sparta FC. Greggs F.C beat SV United 4-1 in the Under-17 Competition in which Chapmans F.C defeated DESCO 4-nil.

The League will continue tomorrow when Mozambique and Owia United will meet in a Group (B) match of the 1st Division at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.







