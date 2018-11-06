COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The two remaining matches in the preliminaries of the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Football Championship will be played this afternoon at the Sion Hill Playing.

At 1:30, Year One Technical and Vocational will meet the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club.

Year One Technical and Vocational must win by two clear goals to advance to the final of the competition. The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club need only to draw to reach their first final of the Championship.

At 2:45, defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies will play against Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies must win by two clear goals to reach the final and hope that the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club also win their match.

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies are guaranteed a place in the final, but they must win this afternoon’s match against defending champions, Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies.







