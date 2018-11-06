GECCU TRAINING

The General Employees Co-operative Credit Union (GECCU) will hold a training session for Teacher Guides today.

A release from GECCU, the training will be held for Teacher Guides from the thirty-one schools which the organization sponsors.

Today’s session will take place at Frenches House in Kingstown beginning at 9 a.m.

The opening will feature addresses from Minister of National Mobilisation Frederick Stephenson, Chief Executive Officer at GECCU Lennox Bowman, Acting Registrar of the Cooperative Department Patterson Homer and Chairman of the Education Committee of GECCU Clarence Harry.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related