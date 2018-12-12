SEAN STANLEY ACADEMY KEEP FIT TABLE TENNIS

Last weekend, Akeil De Roche won the Sean Stanley Table Tennis Academy Keep Fit Tournament, beating Mirac Creese 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 at the West St. George Secondary School in Belair.

De Roche had beaten Caleb Howard 11-3, 11-6, 11-6 in one semi-final, while in the other, Creese defeated Dureese Nelson 11-8, 11-4, 11-7.

Twenty player participated in the Tournament.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related

Advertisement