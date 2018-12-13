MR BRIAN PYPE of Dauphine died on Tuesday December 4th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Friday December 14th at the Glad Tidings Tabernacle, Gomea. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.

