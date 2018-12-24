Richand Hoyte won the Men’s Singles of the National Tennis Championships at the National Tennis Centre in Villa yesterday, and Gabrielle Benn won the Women’s Singles Title.

Hoyte defeated Josh Mounsey 6-4, 6-0 to capture the Mens Title, while Benn beat Myka Williams 6-1, 6-0 to win the Women’s Singles.

Gabrielle Benn teamed up with Arnel Horne to beat Josh Mounsey and Myka Williams 6-3, 7-7 to advance to the Final of the Mixed Doubles where they will play Richand Hoyte and Amarlia Benn. That final will be played at a later date.

Richand Hoyte and Gabrielle Benn are unbeaten in the Championships with only one final remaining. The result of that Final, the Mixed Doubles, will determine the Triple Crown Winner.

The Boys and Girls Under-10, Girls Under-12, Boys Under-14, Girls Under-18, Men’s Doubles, and the Women’s Doubles were decided last Friday.







