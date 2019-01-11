NLA NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, World X1 defeated All Stars 2-1 in the last second semi-final of the Premier Division Cup at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday afternoon to end their unbeaten run.

Dorian Dallaway and Diandre Smith netted the goals for World X1, while Demon Rouse converted the goal for All Stars.

The result has put World X1 in Sunday evening’s Premier League Division Cup Final against Chapmans F.C at 6:15 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, to be followed by the Prize Giving and Award Ceremony.







