This year’s Schools Athletics Programme will get underway next Monday and Tuesday when the Georgetown Secondary School holds two days of heats at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown in preparation of its Athletics Championships on 30th January. The Troumaca Ontario Secondary School will hold its heats on 18th January at the Cumberland Playing Field. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School will also hold its heats on 18th January at Victoria Park.







