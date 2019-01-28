NATIONAL FOOTBALL CLUB RESULTS

BESCO Pastures remained top of the St. Vincent Brewery National Premier Division Football Club Championship after their 4-3 win over Hope International at Victoria Park last night when the first round of the Championship ended.

The win took BESCO Pastures to 26 points, one more than North Leeward Predators. Hope International remain on 18, with Sion Hill on 17 and fourth in the Championship.

Also, Jebelles F.C defeated Pride and Joy 4-1 also at Victoria Park, while Bequia United and Avenues drew their match 2-2 at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia.

On Saturday, SV United and Largo Height played to a 1-1 draw at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown. The Championship will continue tomorrow.







