WPP CARDIOLOGY MISSION

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) will conduct a Cardiology Medical Mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, this week.

Cardiology is a medical specialty and a branch of internal medicine concerned with disorders of the heart. It deals with the diagnosis and treatment of such conditions as congenital heart defects and coronary artery disease.

WPP Director for the Eastern Caribbean – Jaqueline Brown-King said the medical mission will arrive in the state on Thursday and members of the team will begin their work on Friday.

Mrs. Brown-King said this mission will be for Children from St. Vincent and the Grenadines only, because the WPP Medical team will visit other Caribbean islands when they leave the country.







