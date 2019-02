BEQUIA ANGLICAN PRIMARY SCHOOL CRICKET

In the Bequia Anglican Primary School 11-overs-a-side Cricket Championship, Hercules House (RED) defeated Lewis House (YELLOW) by 22 runs yesterday at the Clive Tannis Playing Field.

The scores: Hercules House 145 for 6 off 11-overs; (Rolanzo Louis 39, Devin Forde 28, Jardel Osborne 22; Damian Miller 4 for 26).

Lewis House 123 for 5 off 11-overs; (Damian Miller 75; Davin Forde 4 for 30).

In another match, Lewis House beat Frederick House by a mere 1 run.

The scores: Lewis House 82 for 8 off 11-overs; (Alexis Malcolm 3 for 20), Frederick House 81 for 5 off 11-overs; (Bradley Farrell 32; Carlos Simmons 4 for 16).

Furthermore, Frederick House won from Hercules House by 65 runs.The scores: Frederick House 115 for 8 off 11-overs; (Royal Boatswain 35, Eddison Roberts 22; Rolanzo Louis 3 for 22), Hersules House 50; (Eddison Roberts 3 for 11).







