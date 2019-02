The Arnos Vale Sports Complex will be closed to the public from February 4th to March 3rd to facilitate preparations for the two Regional First Class Cricket matches.

The Complex will host the match between the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Barbados Pride from 7th February, and the game in which the Windward Islands Volcanoes will meet Trinidad and Tobago Red Force from 28th February.







