GRAMMAR SCHOOL & GHS ROAD RELAY RESULTS

Reeves House and Moffett House retained their Titles in the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union St. Vincent Grammar School and Girls High School Annual 6-leg Road Relays earlier today.

In the Grammar School race, Reeves House won in a time of 51 minutes, 37 seconds, followed by Lopey House in 52.05, Crick 53.25, and Millar House 61.57.

Moffett House won the Girls High School race in 45.05 minutes, to be followed by Headmistress House 46.16, Grimble House 47 minutes, and Staff House in 49.9.

This morning’s Road Relay started at the St. Vincent Grammar School, where the runners turned left at the National Lotteries Authority Tennis Court, then unto the main road leading out of Kingstown, made a right turn at the Sion Hill intersection, through Cane Garden and Long Wall, made a right at Square Deal Shippers, another right at the Old JU-C Building, turned left at the Ministry of Agriculture and finished at the Grammar School.

Both Schools will hold their Athletics Championships next week at Victoria Park.



The Girls High School

Road Relay Champion, Moffett House.



The St. Vincent Grammar School Road Relay Champion, Reeves House.







