SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Year One Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies, Year Two Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies and Blue Chip Academy made winning starts to this year’s Quick-Cash St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Basketball Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday.

Year One Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies outplayed Year One Technical 38-6. C-JAY James led the scoring with 16 points.

The highlight of yesterday’s matches was the 37-34 victory by Year Two Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies over Year Two Technical.

Year Two Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies led 9-4 and 18-13 after the first two quarters. Year Two Technical went ahead 22-21 in the third quarter before Year Two Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies clinched victory by just 3 points, 37-34.

The Blue Chip Academy beat the Division of Teacher Education 53-20 in yesterday’s third match, but they had to put in a greater effort in the last two quarters to win the match.

The Championship will continue on Friday afternoon at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.







