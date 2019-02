In the VITA Malt Richland Park Netball Championship, J and G Scorchers defeated Bruce Law Chambers Netball Team 51-11 yesterday afternoon at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

On Monday afternoon, Potential Girls failed to show-up for their match against defending champions High Park United, who gained easy points by default.

At the same venue, tomorrow afternoon, Potential Girls will clash with 3Js Valley Strikers at 5:30.







