SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL

In the QUICH-CASH St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Basketball Championship, the Division of Teacher Education gained their first win yesterday, when they beat Year Two Arts Sciences and General Studies 29-18 in Group “A” at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Akeel Jack led the scoring for the Division of Teacher Education with 12 points. Donja Penniston, with 11 points was the lead scorer for Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Schools 38-35 after E-WAN-SIE Penniston (14 points) and Maxian Dublin (11) led the scoring for the Royal St. Vincent and Police Force Youth Club, and Carl Alo Obenewo, with 11 points top-scored for St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Schools.

BlueChip Academy gained a 75-29 win over Year Two Technical Divisional in the third game yesterday. Jermaine John led BlueChip Academy’s scoring with 25 points, while Krista Bailey and Leyhmar Campbell scored 14 points each for Year Two Technical Divisional.







