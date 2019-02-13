TBPO FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the Corea’s Distribution/COMSPORTS/XTREME FM Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) nine-a-sideFootball Championship, Edward Conliffe Shooting Stars and Sentry Insurance F.C Champions played to a one all draw at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Jermaine Cumberbatch netted for Edward Conliffe Shooting Stars, while Shorn Cumberbatch converted for Sentry Insurance F.C Champions.

This afternoon at 4:30, COMSPORT Larva will face Glenside Ball Blazers at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related