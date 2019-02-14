FRANCIS JOB OPPORTUNITY

A call has been made for Vincentian nationals to make use of the opportunities that will be provided under the National Agricultural and Feeder Roads Project.

This call was issued by Minister of Transport and Works Julian Francis while speaking at the signing ceremony of a 32-million EC dollar contract on Tuesday for the project which will be carried out by Kuwait Dynamics Limited.

The Minister however pointed out that there will be a problem with aggregate production, and is calling on the private Sector to get on board.

Under this Feeder Roads Project ten roads will be repaired, they are: Belair Village Road, Brighton Salt Pond Road, Calder Main Road, Colonarie Estate Road, Enhams Road, Greiggs/Lowmans Road, Montreal Gardens Road, Ottley Hall/Fort Charlotte, and Sayers Village Road.







