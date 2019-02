Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines will participate in Expo 2020, a World Expo to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

The Prime Minister said a large contingent will represent this country at the Expo in October next year.

Speaking to NBC News yesterday, the Prime Minister said the Expo was among matters discussed with officials in Dubai, on the sidelines of the Seventh World Government Summit, which concluded on Tuesday.







