RICHLAND PARK NETBALL FINAL RESULTS

In the 2019 VITA Malt Richland Park Netball Championship, J and G Scorchers secured 3rd Place on Sunday afternoon when they defeated VUL-TE-REZ 63-35.

High Park United retained the Title in the Final against Teachers Co-operative Credit Union (TCCU) Star Girls that went down to the wire 54-53.

Goal Shoot, Mary-Ann Fredericks of TCCU Star Girls scored 297 goals, the most in the Championship. Goal Attack for High Park United, Shackel Davis was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Championship.

Kelly Stephens of Country Meets Town V-Sports Youth was voted the Most Improved Player in the Championship, with the Most Disciplined Team Award going to Country Meets Town V-Sport Youth. Nine teams took part in the Championship this year.







