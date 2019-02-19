VINCENTIAN BAILEY WON CYCLING RACE IN BVI

Last Sunday’s 75-mile Invitational Road Cycle Classic was won by St. Vincent and the Grenadines top road cyclist, Zefal Bailey in the British Virgin Islands, completing the event in 3 hours, 57 minutes, 40 seconds ahead of Antigua, Seon WEATHER-HEAD in 3 hours, 57 minutes, 45 seconds.

Third place was secured by local Cyclist Phillipe Leroy of the British Virgin Islands in 3 hours, 57 minutes, 47 seconds, and Rena Gayral of Antigua and Barbuda fourth in 3 hours, 57 minutes, 48 seconds.

This weekend, as a member of a Caribbean Team, Bailey will participate in a 7-stage Cycle race in the Dominican Republic.

The other members of the team are from Barbados, Bermuda, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad and Tobago. The team was selected at the Caribbean Cycling championship in October last year.







