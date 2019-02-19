SABRINA MITCHELL RE-ELECTED SECRETARY

President ofBequia Basketball, Sabrina Mitchell has been re-elected unopposed as Secretary of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation to serve for another four-year term (2019 to 2023). Mitchell has the post since 2004.

Her re-election took place at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation’s Elective Assembly in Juan Juan Dolio, the Dominican Republic on Saturday 9th February.

Mitchell was also Member at Large on the Central America and the Caribbean Zone of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) that governs the 31 national federations of Central America and the Caribbean.

Also re-elected were Glyne Clarke of Barbados as President, and Daryll Matthew of Antigua and Barbuda as Vice President of Finance and Marketing.

The FIBA new governance regulations mandates that all national federations must hold their elections by 30th June 30th 2019, to be in compliance with the Internal Regulations of FIBA.







