The Windward Islands Men’s Football Championship kicks off at Victoria Park here in Kingstown later today.

Guest team, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines will be contesting the Championship.

This afternoon at 5:00, Grenada will play against St Lucia in the opening match, with St Vincent and the Grenadines meeting Barbados at 7:00 in the evening.







