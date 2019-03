Biabou United defeated Overland United 4-3 in a Friendly match that mark the opening of Sunday’s Hairoun Biabou Football League opened at the Biabou Playing Field.

Eight of the 18 teams took part in the Opening Ceremony. Competition will be in two Zones. Greggs F.C are the defending champions.

This afternoon at 4:30, Linkers F.C will meet Lowmans F.C also at the Biabou Playing Field.







