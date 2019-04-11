Approximately nine million dollars will be invested here for the establishment of a Fish Processing Plant at Calliaqua.

To facilitate this process, an agreement was signed yesterday by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Rainforest Seafoods at the VIP Lounge at the Argyle International Airport.

Rainforest Seafoods, headquartered in Jamaica, is the Caribbean’s largest processor and supplier of premium quality seafood.

Speaking at yesterday’s signing ceremony, Agriculture Minister, Saboto Caesar said this project forms part of the Ministry’s Agri Export Strategy Initiative.







