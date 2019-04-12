DRILL RIG TRANSPORT

The local Traffic Department said it is working assiduously to ensure that all safety measures are place for the transport of the Drill Rig on Saturday.

The Drill Rig and other drilling components will be transported from Port Kingstown to the Geothermal Plant Project site at Banboo Range from about 1pm on Saturday

Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent Kenneth John appealed for the co-operation of the public during this exercise.

The SVG Geothermal Company said the safety of pedestrians, motorists and all other users on the road is of utmost importance.

It said it is committed to keeping all stakeholders informed about the progress of the Geothermal Project.







