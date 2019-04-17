Some members of the local Christian community are observing Holy Week, which opened yesterday with the observance of Palm Sunday.

Holy Week is traditionally observed as the final week of Lent, leading up to Easter.

Some Christians also observe Holy Thursday, which is believed to be the day when Jesus celebrated his final Passover with His Disciples.

And, Good Friday, which is a Public Holiday, is observed in memory of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

It is followed by Easter, when there is celebration of the day Jesus was raised from the dead.

Some Churches will be holding special services over the next few days, to observe Holy Week.







