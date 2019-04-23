In the FLOW/CARIB Marriaqua Softball Cricket Championship, Sion Hill Tallawahs, Owia Strikers, Gairy Construction Simple Boys and Fairbairn United won matches last weekend at the Richland Park Oval.

Sion Hill Tallawahs defeated Sopranos by 108 runs. The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 182-8 of 20 overs S. Roberts made 88, Sopranos 74 off 12.5 overs.

Owia Strikers beat Israel Bruce Smashers by 76 runs. The scores: Owia Strikers 103-8 off 20 overs, Israel Bruce Smashers 27.

Gairy Construction Simple Boys defeated Down Street by 6 wickets. The scores: Down Street 86 off 18.2 overs, Gairy Construction Simple Boys 87-4 off 6.2 overs.

Fairbairn United won from Extreme Strikers by 3 wickets. The scores: Extreme Strikers 102 off 19.4, Fairbairn United 106-7 off 12 overs.







