MISS PLUS SIZE UNIVERSE SUCCESS

Organizers of the International Pageant – Miss Plus Size Universe which was held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the weekend, say the event was a huge success.

Franchise owner of the Miss Plus Size Universe, Pearl Williams tells NBC News they had three winners in the Pageant which was held at the Sunset Shores Beach Hotel from 8pm on Saturday evening.

During the pageant ten ladies from different parts of the world vied for title of Miss Plus Size Universe 2019.

The contestants make appearances in National Dress; Swimwear; Talent and Evening Wear.

Mrs. Williams says the title Miss Plus size Universe went to Miss St. Lucia while Miss Lifetime Queen and Miss Campaign Queen went to Miss South Africa.







