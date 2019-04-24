CARRIACOU MASTERS T20 CRICKET TOURNEY

Last year’s finalists, North East Masters is one of three teams from St. Vincent and the Grenadines that will be taking part in the 2019 Carriacou Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Tournament set to bowl-off on Thursday.

The other teams from St. Vincent and the Grenadines are the newly crowned, SVG Masters team, Mustique Masters, and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters. New York Masters won last year’s Title.

Teams from Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Carriacou and New York will also be taking part in the Tournament. The St. Vincent and the Grenadines teams are scheduled to leave here tomorrow.







