MR ALEXANDER JOHN CLARK HORNE better known as JOHN HORNE of Cane Garden died on Monday April 22nd at the age of 76. He was a Former Parliamentarian and the Constituency Representative for West Kingstown. The funeral takes place on Friday May 3rd at the St. George’s Cathedral. An official viewing for the public takes place at the House of Assembly from 10:30 am to 12:45 pm. Tributes begin at 1:30 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. George’s Cathedral Church yard.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related