In Loving memory of MS JOAN DUNCAN of Largo Height who departed this life on January 15th, 2019. Gone but not forgotten. From your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, you’re missed. Our mind knows that you are in a better place where there is no pain and you are at peace. There is an empty space in our hearts that nothing will ever fill. Until we are together again you will forever live in our hearts. Continue to Rest In Eternal Peace.







