WALKER CHILD MONTH

Chief Education Officer, Elizabeth Walker, is appealing to all caregivers to uphold their responsibility in providing the best possible care to the children of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She made the appeal during a Prayer Breakfast held last week to launch activities for Child Month 2019.

This year’s observance is being held under the theme: Building a foundation for quality education through early literacy.

Mrs. Walker pledged the continued support of the Ministry of Education, while ensuring accountability for the welfare of the nation’s children.







