Winners in the Secondary School Bands Showcase will be presented with their prizes and trophies today.

Young and upcoming Musicians from several Schools participated in the Showcase in March, under the theme: “Bringing a Modern Approach to Music Education”.

The showcase was a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Education and the SVG Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union.

It was held as part of continuing efforts to develop the Creative and Cultural Industries in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prize Giving Ceremony was held at the Teachers Cooperative Credit Union Conference Room at nine this morning.







