SVG CYCLING RACE RESULTS

Yesterday, Peter Durrant and Zefal Bailey topped their respective divisions, in another race programme put on by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union.The riders started in Kingstown. Rode out to Gorse, turn around then making a right at the Calder gap to finish at the Belmont Look-Out.

Durrant powered his way to the top of the Belmont Look-Out, completing the 33-mile category 2 race, in 2 hours, 16 minutes 32 seconds. Carlos Rivas was second in 2 hours, 28 minutes 30 seconds, with Orel George finishing third in 2 hours, 54 minutes 29 seconds. Zefal Bailey won the category in 2 hours, 13 minutes 55 seconds. Category one also started in Kingstown, went out to Langley Park, return to Calder, finishing also at the Belmont Look-Out. Albert Quammie finished second in that category and took 2 hours, 30 minutes 12 seconds, while Samuel Lyttle completed the top three with a time of 2 hours 47 minutes 19 seconds.

The next event will be the 75-mile national championships in three weeks-time. This event for the first time earned a UCI status for being included on the UCI calendar of events for 2019. This will help local riders to gain valuable points under the UCI points system.







