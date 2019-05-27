POLYMER LAUNCH

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be part of the regional launch to be held here this week for the new Polymer Bank Notes to be issued by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, ECCB.

The media launch is set to take place this Wednesday May 29th, from 10:30 a.m., via video conference, and will include all countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, ECCU.

Resident Representative of the ECCB, Elritha Miguel said the new polymer 50-EC dollar note will be released next month, while the 100, 20 and 10 dollar notes will be released in August/September this year. And, the new 5-dollar notes will come on stream in August/September 2020.

This week’s launch will hear addresses from Chairman of the ECCB Monetary Council Dr. Keith Mitchell-Prime Minister of Grenada and Governor of the ECCB, Timothy Antoine.







