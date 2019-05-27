After 30 years of worshiping in the Society Hall in Paget Farm, the Streams of Power Ministries has constructed and dedicated a two-story building for its congregation on the Grenadine Island of Bequia.

Leader of the Streams of Power Ministries, Pastor Dr. Errol Daniel said that the new church building will redound to the benefit of the people in Bequia who will use the facility to access spiritual and holistic help.

Hundreds of members of the Church’s three main branches on the mainland, along with specially invited guests and well-wishers sailed across to Bequia for the official dedication service last Sunday May 19th.

The Service was also attended by Leader of the Opposition and Parliamentary Representative for the Northern Grenadines Dr. Godwin Friday and Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs Herman Belmar.

The Featured Speaker at the Dedication Service was Rev. Jewell Calendar, Senior Pastor of the Peoples Cathedral Barbados. A contingent from the Peoples Cathedral also travelled to Bequia to celebrate the dedication of the new Church.







