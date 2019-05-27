SABOTO RAINFOREST

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Saboto Ceasar, said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to attract investments in the fisheries sector.

He comments come as activities continue to mark Fisherman’s Month 2019, which culminates on Whit Monday June 10th.

The theme for this year’s celebration is Climate Change affects the Ocean, Fish responsibly to Sustain the Industry and the slogan is We Fish It, You Dish It.

Minister Ceasar said the recent agreement with Rainforest Seafoods holds tremendous opportunities for local fisherfolk.







