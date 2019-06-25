POLICE ON TRADE WINDS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has described Phase 2 of the Exercise Trade Winds which was recently held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as a huge success.

This statement was made by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Hezron Ballantyne during the Police On The Beat Program which was aired on NBC Radio last evening.

The radio discussion program focused on the Topic “Crime Prevention in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2019”.

ASP Ballantyne said it is his firm belief that all of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is now better prepared to handle natural disasters as a result of the country’s participation in Exercise Trade Winds

He also thanked everyone who played a role in ensuring that St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosted the successful second Phase of Exercise Trade Winds.







