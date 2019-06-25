JOANN JACK BOOK LAUNCH

Local Pharmacist, Joann Ince Jack, will be launching her literary publication this week.

The book is entitled: ‘The use of Folkloric Medicine in SVG (Yurumein) – A Pharmacist Perspective.

It will be launched tomorrow, Wednesday June 26th, at the Methodist Church Hall commencing at 7 p.m.

Mrs. Jack explained that the book explores the natural healing abilities of close to 100 local herbs and also highlights the necessary guidelines for the use of herbal medicines.

The launch will be broadcasted live on NBC Radio.







