HEALTH PUBLIC SPEAKING

Grade 6 students from several Schools will be involved in a Primary Schools Public Speaking Competition today.

The Health promotion Unit in collaboration with the Ministry of Education will host the Competition at the Methodist Church Hall beginning at nine this morning.

The topic chosen for the student prepared speech is Antivacs – A Threat to the Advancements in Public Health” {Antivacs are persons who are against vaccinations}.

The competition will comprise of two segments – a Student Prepared Speech and an Impromptu Speech.

Each student is expected to deliver an eight minute presentation for the prepared speech and a one minute presentation for the Impromptu segment.

The competition is sponsored by Digicel SVG Limited.







