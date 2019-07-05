SENIOR PANORAMA RESULTS

The oldest operating Steel Orchestra in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Starlift Steel Orchestra was announced winners in the Senior Panorama Competition last night at Victoria Park.

They won from a field of seven Steel Orchestras with the song Whole Night by L Pank.

Sion Hill Euphonium placed second also with Whole Night by L Pank.

Symphonix Steel Orchestra took the third spot with Loving cant done by Touch.

The other competitors were Ebony Pan Jammerz performing Soca Battlefield by Fireman Hooper. South East Steel Orchestra with “Ah feel to party tonight” by Winston Soso. Epic Sounds – “Iron Woman” by Shaunelle McKenzie and Elite Steel Orchestra – “Move yo front” by Touch.







