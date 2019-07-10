CARNIVAL 2019 ENDS

The 2019 Vincy Mas Festivities culminated yesterday, with the Parade of Mas Bands during Mardi Gras.

Masqueraders from fourteen mas bands crossed the stage at the Victoria Park yesterday, and paraded through the streets of Kingstown.

The mas bands were judged to determine who would receive the awards for Band of the Year, the Uptown Mas on the Move; the Best Use of Colour; and Individual of the Year.

The Mardi Gras Show brought the curtain down on this year’s action-packed Carnival Season, with a number of events taking place during the long holiday weekend.

These included the Soca and Ragga Soca Monarch Final, the National Calypso Monarch Final; the King and Queen of the Bands Competition, the Jouvert celebrations and the Monday afternoon Street Party.

Vincy Mas 201 was celebrated with the theme: Welcome to Soca Land







