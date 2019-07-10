VINCY MAS 2019 JOUVERT RESULTS

In the Jouvert Competition

KING OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR

PRESENTATION

 

Position

J’ouvert Fanatics

Road March T & T

1st

J’ouvert Fanatics

Draft #32

2nd

J’ouvert Fanatics

People Say I Doctor Form 16 Election

3rd

QUEEN OF J’OUVERT

Portrayal

PRESENTATION

Position

J’ouvert Fanatics

A done set for life

1st

J’ouvert Fanatics

Hands off New Marshall

2nd

J’ouvert Fanatics

Drilling for Energy ah Sue Frey

3rd

INDIVIDUALS OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR

PRESENTATION

Position

J’ouvert Fanatics

2 Seconds of Silence

1st

J’ouvert Fanatics

Major says

2nd

J’ouvert Fanatics

Hair comes Eye Zak Hunt

3rd

COUPLES OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR

PRESENTATION

Position

J’ouvert Fanatics

Welcome to Soca Land

1st

J’ouvert Fanatics

Waiting fo Ded

2nd

J’ouvert Fanatics

Bloody Hell Crazy

3rd

GROUPS

COMPETITOR

PRESENTATION

Position

J’ouvert Fanatics

SVG Punch In

1st

Green Hill Sports & Cultural Organization

The family Unit

2nd

J’ouvert Fanatics

T&T in Town

3rd

TRADITIONAL BANDS

Portrayal

Name of Band

Position

J’ouvert Fanatics

Think way yo war

1st

SVG Connect

School days are happy happy days

2nd

Green Hill Sports & Cultural Organization

Kon Grats U Lations

3rd

PAINT BANDS

NAME OF BAND

PORTRAYAL

Position

Paintopia

 

1st

Country Meets Town

Ocean 11

2nd

 



