VINCY MAS 2019 RESULTS

The Links Mas Band has captured the 2019 Band of the Year title, following the Mardi Gras Competition held at the Victoria Park yesterday.
The Band amassed 515 points to take the title with its production: Come Fly With…
The second position was awarded to Blondie Bird and Friends, with 504 points for their production Climate Change: The Evolution, while Mirage Production was third with 501 points for their production Sweet Fuh So.
Oxygen Mas was 4th with 499 points for Treasures of the Sea, while SVG Players International took the 5th spot with 461 points for Wonders of Nature.
UPTOWN COMPETITION
|
NAME OF MAS BAND
|
PRESENTATION
|
POINTS
|
POSITION
|
Oxygen Mas
|
Treasures of the Sea
|
421
|
1st
|
Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band
|
Come fly with…….
|
399
|
2nd
|
BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends
|
Climate change ‘The Evolution’
|
375
|
3rd
|
SVG Players International Mas Band
|
Wonders of Nature
|
373
|
4th
|
Mirage Production
|
Sweet Fuh SO
|
361
|
5th
BEST USE OF COLOUR
|
NAME OF MAS BAND
|
PRESENTATION
|
POINTS
|
POSTION
|
Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band
|
Come fly with….
|
441
|
1st
|
Oxygen Mas
|
Treasures of the sea
|
414
|
2nd
|
SVG Players International Mas Band
|
Wonders of Nature
|
413
|
3rd
