VINCY MAS 2019 RESULTS

The Links Mas Band has captured the 2019 Band of the Year title, following the Mardi Gras Competition held at the Victoria Park yesterday.

The Band amassed 515 points to take the title with its production: Come Fly With…

The second position was awarded to Blondie Bird and Friends, with 504 points for their production Climate Change: The Evolution, while Mirage Production was third with 501 points for their production Sweet Fuh So.

Oxygen Mas was 4th with 499 points for Treasures of the Sea, while SVG Players International took the 5th spot with 461 points for Wonders of Nature.

UPTOWN COMPETITION

NAME OF MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION Oxygen Mas Treasures of the Sea 421 1st Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band Come fly with……. 399 2nd BMC Amerijet Magic 103.7 FM Blondie Bird & Friends Climate change ‘The Evolution’ 375 3rd SVG Players International Mas Band Wonders of Nature 373 4th Mirage Production Sweet Fuh SO 361 5th

BEST USE OF COLOUR

NAME OF MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSTION Xtreme FM 104.3 G & T Enterprise Lynx Mas Band Come fly with…. 441 1st Oxygen Mas Treasures of the sea 414 2nd SVG Players International Mas Band Wonders of Nature 413 3rd







