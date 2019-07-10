WINDWARDS WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

St Vincent and the Grenadines Women dominated Dominica Women beating them, 4-nil to win the Windward Islands Women’s Football Championship at the Daren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia on Saturday night.

The Vincentian Women took an early lead with Ericka Hooper’s 11th minute goal. She converted a second goal in the 14th minute as St Vincent and the Grenadines led 2-nil at half time.

Dominica Women appeared rejuvenated in the second half and mounted some resistance, but Chryslin Browne converted her team’s third goal in the 77th minute. She scored a second in the 85 minute to set up the 4-nil win and seal the Championship title.

In the earlier match on Saturday evening, defending champions, Grenada Women defeated St Lucia Women 2-nil to finish second in the Championship.

Carena Noel scored in the 15th minute, after which Shaniah Johnson converted a 25th minute goal. St Lucia placed second, Grenada third and Dominica fourth.

In addition to winning the 2019 Windward Islands Women’s Football Championship, St Vincent and the Grenadines copped the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award, the Best Defender Award, and the Best Goalkeeper Award.

Vincentian players, Attica Benn was voted the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), and the Best Goalkeeper, while Zeanna Charles was adjudged the Best Defender. The Best Midfielder Award went to Merissa Charles of Grenada.







