MRS ENADORA CAMMALITA SUTTON nee JAMES of Georgetown died on Tuesday June 25th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 13th at the Holy Trinity Church, Georgetown. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Church Yard. Oliver James Van with Registration Number H 4642 will leave Little Tokyo at Noon to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.







