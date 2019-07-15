JUNIOR CARIBBEAN SQUASH DAY 1 RESULTS

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Junior Squash team put in fairly good performances on Saturday, the 1st day of the Junior Caribbean Squash Championships at the Queen’s Park Indoor Racquet Club in Port of Spain Trinidad and Tobago.

Dru Samuel and Jayden George outclassed their opponents in the quarter final to advance to the semi-final in the boys under 11 category. Jayden George dominated Zevieh Abraham of the British Virgin Islands 3-LOVE, while Dru Samuel beat Liam Greigg of Barbados 3-LOVE. Roshawn Paul lost to a Noah Clarke of Barbados, 3-LOVE.

In the boys under 13 boys category, Jaydon Williams reached the semi-finals after defeating Joshua VER-WEY of Guyana 3-LOVE, and Lukas Thomson of Jamaica in a thrilling 5 setter.

Nadira Morgan outperformed her opponent, Cai Manley-Drummond from Jamaica, 3-2 in the first round of the Girls under 15. She then lost against the number 2 seed, Kirsten Gomes of Guyana 3-LOVE. Nadira advanced to the consolation round.

Mikhail Quashie put up a strong fight in the boys under 17, but lost to Sebastian Levy of Jamaica LOVE-3, he advanced to the consolation round.

In the boys under 19, Rashid Constance, went under Kemar Lord of Barbados 3-1 in the 1st round, but bounced back in the Consolation plate in a thrilling five setter to defeat Michael Chin Lee of Trinidad and Tobago 8-11, 11-2, 5-11, 11-9, 11-4, he moves into the semi-final of the consolation round.

In the girls Under 13, Ciara George had a nail biting five setter encounter in her first round against Sanjana Nallipati of Jamaica, narrowly going under 3-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, she now advances to the Consolation Round.

In the Girls Under-19, Jada Ross dominated her first round match against Aimee De VER-TE-U-IL of Trinidad and Tobago 13-11, 6-11, 11-2, 11-6, and advanced to the quarterfinal playoff against Number 1 ranked seed Megan Best of Barbados and she lost 3-LOVE.







