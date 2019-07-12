POLICE INVESTIGATION

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Antonio Alexander, a 34 years old, Gardener of Clifton Union Island, whose partly decomposed body was found this week.

Police said Alexander’s body was discovered at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Union Island. A postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The Police have appealed to anyone with information that would assist with the investigation, arrest and prosecution of the offender(s) to come forward.

Persons can contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crime at 456-1339 or the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 456-1810 or the officer in charge of the Grenadines or the Ashton Police Station at –458-8229 or any Police Station or Police Officer.

The Police said all information will be treated confidentially.







