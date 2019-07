MISS GRACEY MARTINA JOBE better known as VIRGINA VERGIE JOBE of Diamond Estate formerly of Glenside, Marriaqua died on Monday July 1st at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 21st at the Mesopotamia Seventh Day Adventist Church. The viewing begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related